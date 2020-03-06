Lil Uzi Vert Drops “XO Tour Llif3″ Sequel: Listen

Lil Uzi Vert has delivered the sequel to his beloved song "XO Tour Lli3."

On Friday (March 6), Uzi dropped his long-awaited Eternal Atake album with a special track that fans are going crazy over. The Philly rapper included a song called "P2." The song, produced by TM88, starts off with Uzi saying that he's starting over. Then he proceeds to remake the infectious chorus with new bars.

"I don't really care 'cause I'm done/ On the real, our love is not fine," Uzi croons in the new chorus. "There's no emotion on my face 'cause I'm numb, You see me everywhere you look, no, you can't hide or run (Yeah, Lil Uzi, yeah)/ Woah, everything I said messing with your head, Messing with your head / I said, everything I said messing with your head, Messing with your head, woah, messing with your head, woah."

Uzi alerted his fans about the incoming banger in a tweet he sent out last month. The tweet was a response to a fan's message about the Luv Is Rage 2 single he dropped in 2017. In his response, Uzi reveals that part two of the song exists.

"It's a PART 2," Uzi tweeted on Feb. 6.

Eternal Atake dropped on Friday with a guest verse from Syd. It features songs like "That Way."