Lil Uzi Vert Confirms More New Music Is Coming

Now that Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake is finally in digital stores, fans are happily enjoying the project and sharing their reviews on social media. It looks like they could have more new music to review, too.

On Friday (March 6), the Philadelphia rapper spent much of the day on his Twitter account discussing the album and interacting with his fans. And even though Uzi Vert’s new project is hours old, fans still want more music.

One person on Twitter asked, “Do we still get music after this too??” Uzi Vert replied, “Duh,” along with two brown hands emoji and the fire emoji. He then tweeted, “Baby Pluto” along with a winking eye emoji, two brown hands emoji and a CD. Those tweets point to Uzi possibly dropping some new music in the very near future.

On Eternal Atake, he delivered the sequel to his fan-favorite song "XO Tour Lli3." The song is titled "P2" and it features some lyrics that feel like the conclusion to the theme he established with the first version of the song.

"I don't really care 'cause I'm done/On the real, our love is not fun/There's no emotion on my face 'cause I'm numb/You see me everywhere you look, no, you can't hide or run (Yeah, Lil Uzi, yeah)," Uzi belts out on the song.

Here's to hoping we get more new songs in the near future.