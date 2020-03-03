Lil Uzi Vert Releases Eternal Atake Short Film Baby Pluto: Watch

The rollout for Lil Uzi Vert's highly anticipated new album, Eternal Atake, has kicked into high gear.

On Tuesday (March 3), the Philadelphia rapper released a short film that serves as a trailer for the forthcoming release.

"Short film for Eternal Atake “BabyPluto” Watch here," he wrote of the film, titled Baby Pluto. Uzi says the film was directed by himself and Gibson Hazard.

No penny was spared on the cinematic trailer, which begins with Uzi working in an office building. Things start to go haywire with a cryptic message coming from his computer and paper beginning to fly around. Bewildered, the former XXL Freshman leaves the workspace only to end up driving to a strange field.

If you didn't think it couldn't get more trippy than that, it does. Uzi begins to walk through the deserted landscape and, shortly afterward, a whole UFO crash lands nearby. Women in purple robes emerge before the craft explodes. Another flying saucer then appears and Uzi ascends into it while "Futsal Shuffle 2020" plays.

Uzi hinted at the visual offering earlier in the day telling a fan who asked how his new alter ego Baby Pluto was created, "It’s a Mini Movie Coming Out About That shot be me & Daniel Gibson."

The trailer comes just a day after Uzi released the new single "That Way," which samples the 1999 Backstreet Boys hit "I Want It That Way," and just hours after Uzi shared three cover concepts for the new album and asked fans to vote for which one they like best.

Fans have been patiently waiting for Uzi's latest album. Last week, he appeared to announced EA would be dropping on March 13. With all the movement in recent days, it looks like Uzi may finally keep true to his word.