Lil Uzi Vert Calls Eternal Atake Deluxe Album a Lil Uzi Vert Vs. the World Sequel

It looks like Lil Uzi Vert is ready to drop the deluxe edition of his latest album Eternal Atake.

On Thursday (March 12), the Philadelphia rapper jumped on his Twitter account and gave fans more information about the album. In a series of tweets, Uzi called the deluxe version the sequel to his 2016 project Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World. In fact, the 25-year-old artist shared the cover art, which bears a striking resemblance to the artwork on his 2016 effort.

"I put 2 albums in one[.] Second half of EA is LUV vs The World 2 Flying saucer Earth globe europe-africa," Uzi explained in a tweet about the deluxe album.

As for the deluxe edition, the Philly rapper also tweeted that the collection will consist of 14 tracks with Young Thug featured on two songs. Later, Uzi tweeted the full tracklist of the album, which you can see below.

When a fan tweeted, "So I guess baby pluto really never stops dropping. thanks uzi fr," the "That Way" rapper replied, "Gotchu my guy."

Uzi also previously hinted that he new version will involve some big-name rappers including A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Future, Lil Baby and more.

In addition to dropping a deluxe album, Uzi's latest single, "Baby Pluto," recently dethroned Roddy Ricch's ubiquitous single "The Box" from the No. 1 spot on Spotify's U.S. Top 50 chart.

Check out Lil Uzi Vert's tweets and the tracklist below.

Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake (Deluxe) Tracklist

1. "Myron"

2. "Lotus"

3. "Bean (Kobe)" Featuring Chief Keef

4. "Yesssirskii" Featuring 21 Savage

5. "Wassup" Featuring Future

6. "Strawberry Peels" Featuring Young Thug and Gunna

7. "I Can Show You"

8. "Moon Relate"

9. "Come This Way"

10. "Trap This Way (This Way)"

11. "No Auto" Featuring Lil Durk

12. "Money Spread" Featuring Young Nudy

13. "Got the Guap" Featuring Young Thug

14. "Leaders" Featuring Nav