The wins continue to roll in for Lil Uzi Vert.

On Monday (March 16), Billboard updated its Hot 100 chart and it reveals that every single song off the former XXL Freshman's new Eternal Atake album has entered the chart. Three tracks have entered in the top 10. "Baby Pluto" enters the chart at No. 6, while "Lo Mein" comes in at No. 8. "Silly Watch" slides in at No. 9. In total, he has 20 songs on the chart.

In placing three songs in the top 10, Uzi steps into elite company. He is only the fourth artist to enter three songs in the top 10 of the chart at the same time. He joins Lil Wayne and J.Cole who both achieved the feat as well. Drake premiered four tops 10s in 2018.

The new news comes just a day after it was announced that EA had topped the Billboard 200 chart. The LP moved 288,000 equivalent album sales. The total includes 9,000 traditional sales. Even more impressive, EA's SEA units equate to 400 million on-demand streams. That total is the most since Lil Wayne's Tha Carter V in 2018.

While Uzi is doing numbers, he was not able to oust Roddy Ricch's "The Box" from the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 where it has been for 10 weeks. Uzi was able to dethrone "The Box" from Spotify's U.S. Top 50 chart. Roddy's hit had held the spot all the way back to Christmas 2019.