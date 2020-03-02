Lil Uzi Vert Confirms Next Single, Describes Vibe of Song

Lil Uzi Vert seems to be in album mode and giving fans the hope they need to restore their faith in the release of his long-awaited Eternal Atake LP.

On Sunday (March 1), the Philadelphia rapper confirmed his next single, "Baby Pluto," would be coming soon. Lil Uzi tweeted a brief sentence about the track, where the "XO Tour Llif3" rapper confirmed that not only did the single exist but that it would be out of this world.

"'That way' was some Orenji shit, it's cool it's sweet it's nice ....but 'Baby Pluto' gonna take you, outer space girl," Vert wrote. The 25-year-old rapper went on to answer fan questions about the track. Uzi told one app user the song would feel like it's "Off da drank" after being asked if it embodies happy or sad vibes.

This song's announcement came hours after Uzi blessed fans with "That Way," a Super Mario-produced track that flips a sample from Backstreet Boys' late 90s classic "I Want It That Way" into a trap-heavy 21st-century banger.

"Woah, she from Atlanta, she want the cascade/She ride the D, like she tryna drag race," Uzi drones on the track. "Don't slow her right down, I like it fast-paced, ayy/That is enough of that girl, every one know it is my world/And, he dropped an album, thought it was trash-day (Woah)."

Though Uzi has announced that "Baby Pluto" will be his next release, there is no official release date attached to the record.

The new music comes shortly after Vert seemingly revealed his new album, Eternal Atake, would be dropping on March 13. Both singles follow the release of his long-awaited song, "Futsal Shuffle 2020."