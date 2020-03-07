Lil Uzi Vert unexpectedly dropped his highly anticipated Eternal Atake album on Friday (March 6) and the returns are already looking lovely for the former XXL Freshman.

As of Saturday (March 7), Uzi's EA intro track "Baby Pluto" has dethroned Roddy Ricch's "The Box" from the top spot on Spotify's U.S. Top 50 chart. A song off Uzi's new album now occupies every slot inside the top 20 excluding three; Roddy Ricch's "The Box," which has now slipped to No. 5, Lil Mosey's "Blueberry Faygo" and The Weeknd"s "Blinding Lights." This feat is even more impressive considering "The Box" had been No. 1 on the chart since Dec. 26, 2019. It will be interesting to see if Uzi will be able to dethrone Roddy's hit single from the Billboard Hot 100 chart where it has also enjoyed a lengthy stint at 12 weeks.

Uzi dropped his album on Friday morning after it was first believed he would release the project on March 13. The new album features 18 songs and only one guest appearance from Syd on the track "That Way."

Since its release, Uzi has confirmed that there's more music where that came from. He revealed a deluxe edition of the album could be dropping soon. It looks like the deluxe edition will be stacked with features unlike the original version and could contain appearances from Young Thug, Future, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Chief Keef, Lil Baby and more.