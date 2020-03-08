A Lil Baby show in Birmingham, Ala. ended in gunfire on Saturday night (March 7).

The Atlanta rapper was set to perform at Bill Harris Arena on the west side of the city. However, video has surfaced of the performance that shows things going left. In the clip, an altercation appears to break out between multiple people on the side of the stage. After several seconds of fighting, a gunshot rings out and people panic and begin to run for their lives. It's a hectic scene.

According to local outlet The Birmingham News, the situation occurred shortly after 10 p.m. At least one person was shot and taken to the UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police ended the show prematurely and cleared the area but were unable to locate a suspect in the shooting. It is unclear if Lil Baby was actually onstage performing at the time of the shooting.

XXL has reached out to Lil Baby's reps for comment.

Lil Baby has had an eventful last few days. On Friday (March 6), he had to publicly deny that his crew jumped Offset after rumors started circulating on the internet. He wanted no parts of the drama, writing on his Instagram Story, "Stop spreading fake news!! That shit fake!! Please!!"

On March 4, he made the headlines for a good deed. The QC rapper donated $150,000 to his former high school in Atlanta and established the My Turn Scholarship Fund.