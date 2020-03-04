Lil Baby Donates $150,000 to Old High School, Creates Scholarship

Lil Baby's just given back in a major way.

On Wednesday (March 4), the My Turn artist, with the support of Amazon Music’s Rap Rotation, Quality Control Music, Wolfpack Global and Motown Records announced the My Turn Scholarship fund. The scholarship will be awarded to a select group of students at Booker T. Washington High School who have displayed excellence in leadership and in the classroom. The scholarship will be given out annually starting in 2020.

Today, Baby visited his Atlanta-based alma mater Booker T. Washington High School and donated $150,000. The scholarship is named after his new album.

You can see video of Lil Baby making his donation and announcing the scholarship for yourself below.

In video of the moment, Lil Baby can be seen filling out and carrying a human-sized check as he walks across the stage with a microphone in hand and announces his plans.

"Every year, I'ma be giving a scholarship, it's gon' be the My Turn Scholarship to somebody at Washington," Baby says in one clip. "So it's really gon' be like [to] the best student in each grade or something like that. I ain't really sure how they gon' pass it out."

In his Instagram story documenting the event, the Quality Control Music artist challenges other rappers to give scholarships to their former schools.

This news surfaces as Lil Baby's latest album heads toward the top of the charts. According to projections from Hits Daily Double, My Turn is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It's expected to move between 170,000 and 190,000 equivalent album units. His last solo project, 2018's Street Gossip, moved 88,000 equivalent album units and debuted at No. 2 on the same chart.

Needless to say, Lil Baby's doing big things, and he's got no problem spreading the wealth while he's at it.