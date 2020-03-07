Lil Baby Denies His Crew Jumped Offset

Lil Baby is denying rumors that his crew jumped Offset.

On Friday night (March 6), reports surfaced that the two Quality Control artists had gotten into a scuffle with Lil Baby's crew getting the best of the Migos rapper. One Instagram blog reported that sources were saying, "Offset and Lil Baby crew allegedly got into a fight. The blog went on to say that Lil Baby's crew, 4PF stripped Offset of everything but his boxers and just left him there. But there's no video proof of this. However, Offset did unfollow Lil Baby and P on IG and removed promo posts for him."

Lil Baby has since shot down the speculation that his entourage scuffled with Offset. In the caption of the post, he simply added, "That's cappppppoo."

Baby also addressed the issue on his Instagram Story. "Stop spreading fake news!! That shit fake!! Please!!" he posted.

Offset has yet to address the matter via social media. It is unclear where the rumors originated. XXL has reached out to Offset's reps for comment.

djvontv via Instagdram

LilBaby_1 via Instagram

Lil Baby surely does not want his name involved in such a situation following the announcement of his good deed in the city of Atlanta. Earlier in the week, he donated $150,000 to his old high school. Baby is fresh off the release of his My Turn album, which dropped last month.