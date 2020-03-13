Kodak Black Writes Open Letter From Prison

Kodak Black speaks from behind bars.

On Thursday night (March 12), the Project Baby shared an open letter to his family and friends on his Instagram timeline. In the letter, Kodak informs his crew about how he's doing in prison after he pleaded guilty to a gun possession charge. The guilty plea comes following his arrest at the Northern U.S. border last year.

"RoadRunner Bill ! Ya so I Put dat Shit in gear..Im shiftin good right na, in a literal sense!" Kodak writes in the beginning of the letter. "DATPART Lol. I went to DHo for the shot. They gave me 60 days in the box but suspended the 30 on Dude end. I gotta do the 30 for the C.O. incident. Fuck it im on cruise control ! They hit me cross the head tho on everything else. They took my commissary 6m, Phone & the email. They left my visit but I ain't anticipating that right na. Prolly later ! Everything z I just ain't like how dem people was playin on my job ! DATPART. YAY..Ya know that boy Brad come saw me, laced me on "cool" appeal situation. Tell Jackboy tell cool 'I LOVE em & can't wait to re-unite.' Das my Dirty Forreal. Jackboy & DJ ain't neva gotta question my Love, Kuz das a Boomerang !"

The imprisoned rapper mentions that he still wants his song "Because of You" to go platinum before his birthday so that he can drop his next project. Kodak also wants a song that he made with 22Gz and Jackboy to appear on an upcoming album.

Kodak continues by name-dropping his crush Zendaya, who has yet to respond to the love poem he wrote the actress on Valentine's Day. The South Florida rapper also says that he knows the answers to the question Meek was asked during an interview with CNN back in 2018. During the interview, Meek Mill spoke on his new ventures to promote social justice reform and his Championships album.

Check out the full letter below.