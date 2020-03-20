Kodak Black, who has been very chatty on social media while being incarcerated, was on a video call from prison today (March 20) and during the conversation, he reveals how the coronavirus health crisis is affecting his prison where he's serving three years and 10 month-sentence on federal gun charges. He also gives an update on his forthcoming new album, Kill Bill.

“We had lost power like three times. Right, corona shit got shit fucked up out there, huh,” he says in a recording of the conversation. “It's sad, I just hope that when the world ends I am not in prison bro, cause all these tragedies and shit be sad bro. Like how can this shit happen like that just turn around and kill all these people, like that.”

Kodak also confirms that he's got a new album on the way—possibly sooner than people expected. "The music ain't nothing, that's the easy part," he says. "I'm just getting my mind right." He later added, "Hell yeah, Kill Bill finna drop."

Although Kodak is in prison, he's still giving back to the Florida community he was raised in. The incarcerated rapper's attorney Bradford Cohen told TMZ on Thursday (March 19) that Kodak is planning to donate 625 books to children at Broward County Schools in Florida in an effort to lessen the impact on the kids' education. Kodak's mission is to help first through fifth-grade students meet state standards in reading even while they are at home under quarantine. Along with the books, each student will reportedly also receive supplies and notebooks.

In total, the Dying to Live rapper reportedly gave $5,000 to make the donation happen. With Broward County schools being shut down until further notice, Kodak's team is working hard to deliver the books directly to children's homes.

In the meantime, check out Kodak Black's 15-minute documentary about his Sniper Gang apparel below.