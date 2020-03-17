Kodak Black may be in prison, but it seems he may have an issue with Megan Thee Stallion.

On Tuesday (March 17), the incarcerated rapper managed to hop on his Instagram page and call out the 2019 XXL Freshman over her “drive the boat” slogan. Kodak shared a clip of Megan appearing on Good Morning America 3: Strahan, Sara and KeKe, in which co-host KeKe Palmer questioned the other hosts, Michael Strahan and Sara Haines, on who originated the slogan. Strahan said it was Megan and everyone, including the Houston rap star, agreed.

However, Kodak disagreed and appeared to be looking for his credit. In the caption, Kodak said that he wanted to go off on Megan but instead he’s going to keep it classy. “I Really Wanna Go Bad On Lil One but I’m Keepin This Shit Pretty,” he wrote.

Kodak may have a point. The Florida rapper uttered the “drive the boat” phrase in February 2019 on his Instagram Story. The slogan has since been remixed and used as the punchline to various memes.

Megan popularized the catchphrase later in the summer of 2019 on social media. For those who don’t know, "driving the boat" consists of taking straight shots of liquor, preferably Hennessy or D'usse. Before that, Megan popularized the slogan "Hot Girl Summer" and trademarked it.

We don’t know if Megan is aware that Kodak appears to want his credit for creating the "drive the boat" catchphrase.

Take a look at Kodak Black’s post below.