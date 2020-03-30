Kodak Black Sentenced to 12 Months in Prison for Gun Charges, Says Lawyer

UPDATE:

XXL has confirmed with the Niagara County Court that in addition to Kodak Black being sentenced to 12 months, which will run concurrently with the federal time he is currently serving. The rapper has also been ordered to pay a $325 mandatory state charge and a $50 DNA fee.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A new development has been made in Kodak Black's Niagara County case, according to the attorney who represents the Florida rapper.

On Monday (March 30), lawyer Bradford Cohen revealed in a social media post that Kodak, who pleaded guilty on March 11 to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after getting arrested when trying to cross the U.S. border into Canada, will be serving 12 months in prison. The time handed down to Kodak, however, will run concurrently with his existing 46-month federal sentence stemming from him illegally purchasing a firearm in his home state, the Buffalo News reports.

Cohen, who was not Kodak’s legal counsel on this particular case, said that although the case was resolved, it should have been dismissed because two individuals who were in the car with the rapper testified that Kodak was not aware of the firearm that was in the vehicle at the time. “It was registered and legal to one of the other individuals he was with, they agreed to 12 month to run concurrent with his current sentence,” the attorney wrote in the IG post.

The “Zeze” rapper is currently serving time for the weapons charges he was convicted of last year. He was initially scheduled to be sentenced on March 24, but according to Niagara County’s WIVB, Kodak’s sentencing was rescheduled for March 27.

Kodak Black and three other men were arrested in April of 2019 after authorities claimed they had marijuana and a Glock 9mm inside of a Cadillac Escalade as they attempted to travel to Canada from the states. Kodak did not declare the gun upon arriving at the border and as a result, U.S. Customs Agents arrested Kodak and the three men accompanying him.

XXL has reached out to his attorney for a comment.