Kodak Black has added another guilty plea to his legal record. On Wednesday (March 11), the Florida rapper pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a charge he ended up taking after he was arrested when he tried to cross the border from the U.S. to Canada last year.

He is looking at two to seven years in prison, but the sentence would run concurrently with the weapons charges he was convicted of last year, so he might not end up having to do any additional time. Kodak entered this guilty plea at a courthouse in New York's Niagara County. The rhymer is reportedly set to be sentenced on March 24.

As previously reported, Kodak Black was arrested when he attempted to cross the Northern border from Canada into the U.S. in April 2019. At the time, authorities said the Painting Pictures rapper had marijuana and a Glock 9mm pistol inside the Cadillac Escalade he was driving along with three other men. Since Kodak did not declare the gun when he arrived at the U.S.-Canada border, the U.S. Customs Agents arrested all four men.

"Two vehicles occupied by U.S. Citizens were encountered at the Lewiston-Queenston Port of Entry," a spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection said in a statement about the incident last year. "During the initial inspection, the U.S. citizens admitted to being in possession of marijuana and firearms. During a secondary inspection, it was revealed that the weapons were possessed unlawfully in New York State and subsequently the marijuana, firearms and subjects were turned over to the New York State Police for further processing. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations continuously works in collaboration with our law enforcement partners, which include federal, state and local agencies."

Kodak was forced to miss a show in Boston after his arrest. He was arrested on federal firearms charges in Florida in May 2019, and in August 2019, Kodak pleaded guilty to falsifying documents in order to illegally obtain weapons. In November, Kodak was sentenced to 46 months in prison. He is scheduled to be released in August 2022.

XXL has reached out to Kodak Black's attorney, as well as his record label and the Niagara County District Attorney's Office for comment.