Kodak Black Wants the Coronavirus to Last Until He Gets Out of Prison

Kodak Black is on lockdown in prison but it appears that he’s keeping up with current events.

On Wednesday (March 18), the Florida rapper posted a now-deleted message on the state of rap music in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“#Lol I ain’t missing out on nothing Right Na...U Rap Niggaz can’t make no money Right Na...This Corona shit need to last til I Get Out,” he wrote with a bullseye emoji.

The coronavirus is hurting the rap touring industry. Several rappers including Young Dolph, Rod Wave, Young Nudy, Lauryn Hill, Young M.A and others have postponed their treks in response to cities shutting down concert venues to protect citizens from the virus.

Despite being in prison, Kodak has been quite chatty on social media. Recently, he called out Megan Thee Stallion over her “drive the boat” slogan. The Dying to Live rapper shared a clip on his IG page of Megan appearing on Good Morning America 3: Strahan, Sara and KeKe, in which co-host KeKe Palmer questioned the other hosts, Michael Strahan and Sara Haines, on who originated the slogan. Strahan guessed it was Hot Girl Meg and everyone agreed, including the Texas rhymer.

However, Kodak said that wasn't the case and is looking for his credit. “I Really Wanna Go Bad On Lil One but I’m Keepin This Shit Pretty,” he wrote in the caption.

Rap slogans aside, it appears Kodak Black is aware of what's going on in the outside world.

