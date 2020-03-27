Kodak Black Drops Coronavirus Freestyle From Prison: Watch

Kodak Black continues to keep himself busy behind bars.

On Friday (March 27), the Florida rapper dropped a coronavirus-related freestyle as he sits behind bars during the pandemic. In a one-minute clip posted to his Instagram page, Kodak spits bars through the phone during a visitation and shares his thoughts on what's going on in the world.

"This for the little kids in Africa, stomachs touching they back/And the kids in China been eating bats for a snack," Kodak begins. "They need to be wiser and I ain’t talking Bill/Cause Corona got the whole world in fear!"

Later in the rap, he reiterates his recent statement that he doesn't want the world to end while he's behind bars, and discusses the hardships he's been facing as of late.

"I wonder what’s gonna be the excuse when the world ending/And I’m just hoping when it do I ain’t in prison," he spits. "Wearing another niggas boxers, my dick itching/And my lady ain’t been writing me she miss me, yeah!/I ain’t gon' lie, I be feeling like crying/And fuckin' beefing with my cellie 'cause he shitting all the time/I’m tryna stay updated wit this hip-hop shit/And my son don't answer the phone, he on his Tik Tok shit/And COVID-19 ain't got nothing to do with me 'cause I’m from 1800 block–it ain't got nothing to do wit me!"

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Kodak has been moved to a correctional facility in New York until, according to the rapper, "This Corona sh*t Ova Wit.” He's currently being held at the Niagara County Jail and is awaiting sentencing from a 2019 case when he and three other men were allegedly caught trying to cross the Canadian border with firearms and marijuana.