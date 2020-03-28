Kid Cudi Regrets Never Working With Juice Wrld

Kid Cudi is hurt over the fact that he never got a chance to work with the late Juice Wrld.

The two rappers seem like they would have been a perfect combination on a track together. However, on Friday (March 27), Cudi revealed the collab never happened despite Juice Wrld reaching out multiple times. Cudder shared a tweet from Nov. 6, 2018, where the Chicago rapper contacted him on Twitter with the message, "I need to work with you legend."

"It hurts we never got to work together," Cudi posted in hindsight. "Then we met at Coachella I was surprised u were even a fan. I didnt feel so old after all haha I got something just for u I hope u love. All for you brother. Tell my dad I said hey. Love u man."

Cudi reposted another Juice tweet where the "Lucid Dreams" rapper followed up, "@KidCudi I need to work w you. It’s a need."

Cudi also shared a text message exchange between the two where they talked about possibly getting together.

Unfortunately, the collab would never come to fruition before Juice Wrld's untimely death on Dec. 8, 2019. At the time of his death, Juice was working on his third album, the follow-up to 2019's Deathrace for Love.

Cudi is currently prepping his new album, Entergalactic. The new project is expected to be accompanied by a new Netflix series.

"Entergalactic will be something you've never experienced," Cudi posted on Twitter last summer about the project. "I promise it'll be a fun ride. Lot of good friends involved. Great songs too! The cast is coming together. I know a year from now seems like forever but itll be here before u know it!"

There is no release date for the forthcoming offering.