Kid Cudi has become a national success story for overcoming his grueling depression.

On Monday (March 2), a fan tweeted a photo of her psychology textbook which featured a quick blurb about the Cleveland, Oh. rapper's battle with the mental disorder. In the textbook, we see a photo of Cudi performing along with a brief synopsis of what the rapper went through in 2016 when he admitted himself into a rehab center to gain control over his depression and suicidal urges. Cudi was simply amazed by the reference.

The textbook also quotes his infamous message to his fans that he wrote on Facebook addressing his illness. Before he went into rehab, Cudi penned a long message to his fans in which he explained just how damaged he was feeling at the time.

"I am not at peace," Cudder wrote in his open letter. "I haven't been since you've known me. If I didn't come here, I would've done something to myself. I simply am a damaged human swimming in a pool of emotions everyday of my life. Theres a ragin violent storm inside of my heart at all times. Idk what peace feels like. Idk how to relax. My anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember and I never leave the house because of it. I cant make new friends because of it. I don't trust anyone because of it and Im tired of being held back in my life. I deserve to have peace."

After spending a month in rehab, Cudi was back on track. He dropped his collaboration with Travis Scott "Baptized in Fire" from his Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin' album nearly a month after his rehab visit. Four years later, the rapper's unforgettable recovery is still impacting lives everywhere.