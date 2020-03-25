Kanye West Remembers Being Bashed for Being a Black President Trump Supporter: “I’m a Black Guy in a Red Hat”

Kanye West is among President Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters. But the rapper-producer acknowledges that his relationship with POTUS has brought him a lot of backlash.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal that was published on Wednesday (March 25), Kanye said that he hated being stigmatized by people because he's Black and a Trump supporter.

“I’m a Black guy with a red [MAGA] hat, can you imagine?" he explained. "It reminded me of how I felt as a Black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something. 'This is your place, 'Ye, don’t talk about apparel. This is your place, 'Ye, you’re Black, so you’re a Democrat.'"

Kanye further added that being famous and rich doesn't automatically protect him from criticism. “Everything is about putting people in their place. Classism, protectionism—not just racism,” he said. “Classism is like living on a bookshelf. The more money you have, the higher you go. And you get to the top and look over and what do you see? Fear.”

Despite the backlash and criticism from people, Kanye, who hasn't toured since 2019, vows to not let that deter him from achieving his goals. “We fall down and we get back up. That’s the sign of champions,” he stated. “Anything I do, three times a year, people say, ‘Whoa, that’s the end. That’s the last we’ll see of him!’ People say I’m out of control. I’m not out of control. I’m out of their control.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kanye revealed that last year, he was going to help get ASAP Rocky out of jail in Sweden himself. But instead he called Trump, who did get involved in helping to free the Harlem rapper.