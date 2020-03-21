KanyeWestIsOverParty Trends After Unedited Conversation With Taylor Swift About “Famous” Track Leaks

Taylor Swift fans are up in arms with Kanye West and it feels like 2016 all over again.

On Saturday (March 21), a unedited phone conversation between the pop star and gospel rapper about his Swift-name-dropped "Famous" track leaked, and people are upset. In the new video, Kanye calls Taylor to get her permission to put out the song, which contains the lines, "For all my Southside niggas that know me best, I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that bitch famous."

The video is slightly different from the video Kim Kardashian leaked back in 2016 to prove that Taylor gave West her blessings. In this video, Yeezy stumbles around his explanation and seems visibly uncomfortable with letting the singer know the wild line. He first lets Taylor know he wants her to help promote the song before rambling on and on about how long it took him to come up with the line and other people's opinion of it.

After a couple minutes of skating around the topic at hand, he finally tells her the line minus the, "I made that bitch famous," part.

Taylor sounds down with the first bar, but was not given the whole context of the lyric. 'Ye does end up telling her the second part of the lyric but leaves out "bitch."

Initial Taylor push-back from the line caused a major stir when the song and even more controversial video were released in 2016.

At the time, Kim K defended her man by leaking Kanye and Taylor's phone conversation, which was obviously edited and filled with Taylor overall being accepting of the idea. The whole situation was wild to begin with, considering they were trying to mend their relationship after the whole 2009 MTV Video Music Awards debacle where he infamously interrupted the singer while she was accepting her award.

This comes at a time when Kanye has seemed to have turned a new leaf as a traveling gospel artist. It hasn't stopped him for trending for the wrong reasons.

