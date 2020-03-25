Kanye West was ready to free A$AP Rocky himself if it was possible.

On Wednesday (March 25), WSJ. Magazine published their cover story with West, who discussed apparel, Sunday Service and more...including the stint his good friend Rocky did in a Swedish jail last summer. During the convo, 'Ye reportedly revealed that he chartered a plane to get himself to help out his friend, but ended up nixing that idea when he found out that it wouldn't work. That's when he put the call in to President Trump.

"In mid-July, West chartered a plane to Sweden, planning to jet in and free the musical artist A$AP Rocky, who had been detained on assault charges earlier that month," the article reads. "Warned that the Swedes wouldn’t welcome the gesture, he canceled the plane and—from his swimming pool in Calabasas—called Jared Kushner at the White House. Donald Trump called less than an hour later, after West had climbed out of the pool and was eating breakfast."

It the end, Trump did get involved in helping to free Rocky, but Sweden's Prime Minister later made it clear that Trump's involvement made no difference. Before he was released after nearly a month behind bars for a street fight, Trump released a statement in support of the rapper.

"A$AP Rocky is a situation in Sweden, a great country, and friends of mine and the leadership," Trump said at the time. "And we’re going to be talking to them, we’ve already started. Many members of the African-American community have called me, friends of mine, and said can you help? I personally don’t know A$AP Rocky, but I can tell you he has tremendous support from the African American community in this country. When I say African American, I think I can really say from everybody in this country because we’re all one. I have been called by so many people asking me to help A$AP Rocky."

Later, some of Trump's cronies called Rocky "ungrateful" for not publicly thanking Trump upon his release. For his part, Rocky said he thanked Trump after being released.