Juice Wrld Estate Valued Over $3 Million: Report

Following the death of beloved rapper Juice Wrld, his estate has been estimated to be worth more than $3 million.

On Wednesday (March 18), TMZ revealed the late rapper's estate was valued to be $3,278,867.49. According to documents obtained by the website, this includes the rapper's Miami condo that is worth nearly $1,490,000, multiple bank accounts, with one holding $1,001,515.68.

There is also a $459,318.75 jewelry collection the "Lucid Dreams" rhymer acquired while amassing a healthy collection of watches and chains.

The documents that priced Juice Wrld's estate were filed by his mother, Carmela Wallace, who is asking to be appointed the representative for her son's affairs. At the time of his passing, Juice was not married, but in a serious long-term relationship with no children.

Though the Chicago rapper is no longer here with fans, his spirit remains in his music. Most recently, posthumous verses from the late rapper appeared on singles with YNW Melly ("Suicidal (Remix)") and Eminem ("Godzilla"). Em recently released the video to the Juice-assisted single "Godzilla." The Cole Bennett-directed visual is dedicated to Juice Wrld with homages present during certain parts of the video. In one scene, Em stands on a large pile of albums, which includes different Juice albums flying towards him.

The video ends with a heartfelt message that reads, "In loving memory of Jarad 'Juice Wrld' Higgins, You will be remembered forever. You will be loved forever. You will be here forever. Thanks for changing the wrld. 999 forever."

Juice Wrld died in December following an accidental overdose at Chicago's Midway International Airport.