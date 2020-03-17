Joe Budden and Jay Electronica Trade Shots, Budden Calls Elec’s Album a Jay-Z Mixtape

Joe Budden and Jay Electronica are trading shots on social media after Elec took exception Joe's unflattering critique of his new album, A Written Testimony.

On Tuesday (March 17), Electronica responded to a fan's tweet about Budden's choice words about the Roc Nation rapper's debut album on a recent episode of the The Joe Budden Podcast. In his response, Jay Elec tags co-host Rory with a visual meme. The tweet caused Budden to respond to Electronica himself.

"I never got absolutely mopped around on my own project either... @ me, not Rory," Budden tweeted.

Jay Elec, who teamed up with Jay-Z on multiple songs for the long-awaited LP, replied to Budden with a subtle jab at the State of the Culture host.

"I never heard your albums bro. may Allah bless your career as a journalist. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿," Electronica tweeted.

Shortly afterward, Budden shot back with more critiques about Electronica's new album. The New Jersey native retorted by claiming the Louisiana MC's LP is more like a Jay-Z mixtape than a debut studio album.

The back-and-forth was sparked by Budden's commentary about Electronica's new album on the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. At the 32:30 mark of the episode, Rory, Mal and Budden discuss the risk of putting Hov on various songs throughout the 10-track LP.

"It is a mistake," Joe said about the choice. "As a rapper, I'm telling you, he got smacked around [by Jay-Z]."

He added, "Granted, this is hate, but it's rapper hate because, when y'all move the goalpost, as a rapper, I see it. For the last decade, y'all have mentioned Jay Elec with Hov. And Jay Elec positions himself that way on arguably one of the greatest tracks ever on 'Exhibit C.' That is God level rhyming."

Electronica didn't respond back directly to Budden. However, Elec did take credit for blowing up the newest episode of the former rapper's podcast.