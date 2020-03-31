The coronavirus pandemic has caused rappers in the U.S. and countries around the world to be on lockdown, staying indoors as much as possible. As a result, that leaves them with more time on their hands than usual. When boredom strikes, most people head to social media, whether it's to see whats going on elsewhere, post videos or images of themselves, or go on Instagram Live. Rappers, producers and DJs have been really creative with the downtime as of late, hosting talent shows, beat battles and doing live DJ sets. There's been a fair share of hilarious moments, too, which is a welcome distraction from the crazy situation we are all in.

Whether it's Swizz Beatz calling in to Sean Garrett's songwriters battle against The-Dream or Tory Lanez setting up a girl in his IG Live for a funny punchline, times like these allow artists to let their personalities shine. There is also clearly a demand to see rappers relaxed in their crib; most of these Instagram Lives have logged thousands of viewers.

Some of the biggest stories on Instagram Live have come from the various song battles that have gone down. We've seen two living legends in Timbaland and Swizz Beatz go at it, producers Boi-1da versus Hit-Boy, and even the aforementioned R&B bout between Sean Garrett and The-Dream, who have given hip-hop plenty of bangers—The-Dream's demo version of Jay-Z's "Holy Grail" included. Rap and R&B have been interlocked for decades now, so it's not out of the ordinary to see rappers in all of the comments of these battles, whether they are tied to hip-hop or not. Hopefully, more battles are on the way.

Check out some of Hip-Hop's Funniest Instagram Live Moments During Coronavirus Quarantine below.