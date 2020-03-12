Hate it or love it, D4L’s 2005 hit “Laffy Taffy” was a game-changer, as it was integral in the introduction of the sub-genre of snap music and partially helped pave the road for rappers to get money during the ringtone wave. But, let’s be honest, despite the song being a Billboard hit, there were plenty of rap fans that hated it and became very vocal about it being an atrocity to rap music. See Ghostface Killah’s “The Champ” line, "My arts is crafty darts/While y'all stuck on ‘Laffy Taffy’/Wondering, how'd y'all niggas get past me?" as proof.

While the song, deemed too rudimentary to be worthy of praise by most lyricist lovers, was on the simpler side, it definitely wasn’t the first time rappers have used candy-filled raps. Songs with odes and references to sugar-coated confections have been common in hip-hop, some with staggering results. 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop” single, released a year after D4L's magnum opus, spent nine weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. Lil Wayne’s 2008 song “Lollipop” was his first single as a solo artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart and one of the biggest songs of the year. In 2018, Quavo released a single title “Bubble Gum.”

Even more frequently, MCs toss out candy-related rhymes in raps, referencing various brands or their favorite sweet of choice. While many people may have thought the lyrics of “Laffy Taffy” were laughable, there are some other candy bars that hit the spot.

Take a look at 50 of the best candy references in hip-hop.