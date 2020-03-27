French Montana is in some serious legal trouble.

According to a report Variety published on Friday (March 27), the Bronx rapper is being sued by an unnamed woman for an alleged sexual assault. In the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday (March 26), the woman—identified only as Jane Doe—claims that she was given alcohol and raped during a party at French’s home in Hidden Hills, Calif., two years ago.

The woman alleges that she blacked out and was sexually assaulted by the rapper while she was incapacitated. Additionally, she claims that French’s purported business partner, Mansour Bennouna, raped her as well.

According to the plaintiff, she was invited to a recording studio on March 28, 2018, where Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, and Bennouna were allegedly working while drinking and taking drugs. Montana allegedly was fond of the woman and invited her back to his residence in Hidden Hills.

Doe further explains in her suit that she and some other woman arrived at the home around 6 a.m., and were provided with alcohol. About 30 minutes into the party, Doe claims in her suit that she wanted to leave, but the two men urged her to take a shot. Reluctantly, she took the shot anyway and when she did, she blacked out.

The suit further details that Doe remembers being in a bedroom while several men came in and out. The woman also claims she did not give consent to sex. Doe states that when she regained consciousness, she realized that Bennouna was holding her and rubbing against her.

Doe alleges in her suit that she had pelvic pains and was hysterical because she believed that she had been raped while intoxicated. She immediately left the residence and went to Kaiser Permanente hospital in Panorama City for a rape kit, which confirmed the presence of semen. She also went to the police, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiff is suing Montana, and his company, Coke Boys Records, for assault and battery, sexual battery, negligence, negligent hiring and other damages. Doe has obtained the services of attorneys Maryann P. Gallagher and Torsten Bassell for legal representation.

XXL has reached out to the woman's legal counsel, Maryann P. Gallagher and Torsten Bassell, and French Montana's rep for comment.