The case of the 2015 Lil Wayne tour bus shooting in Atlanta is still ongoing after the man accused of pulling the trigger had his sentence overturned in 2018. Now, Weezy's tour bus driver during the shooting wants answers as to why Birdman and Young Thug were not charged despite some circumstantial evidence appearing to show they may have been involved.

On Saturday (March 28), TMZ reported the man behind the wheel of the tour bus that night, Alvin Lewis, has requested a judge make the Cobb County, Ga. District Attorney's Office forward any information about the Cash Money and YSL heads striking a deal with prosecutors in the case.

According to the report, Lewis, who claims to have suffered from spinal cord and rotator cuff injuries as well as psychological trauma in the incident, has been reaching out to the D.A.'s office for answers on the ongoing case. However, he claims all questions about Young Thug and Birdman's possible involvement have been denied.

As previously reported, back in April 2015, Weezy was leaving a club performance in Atlanta when a car pulled alongside his tour bus and started shooting at the vehicle on Interstate 285. Luckily, no one was hit. The driver drove the bus to a nearby hotel where police were called to the scene.

In June 2015, Jimmy Winfrey, a former road manager to Young Thug turned himself in to Cobb County Police where he faced multiple charges including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal gang activity. Birdman and Young Thug were named as co-conspirators in the indictment for the case and it was believed at the time they would be charged as well. Winfrey even reportedly claimed Birdman was involved and the incident was the result of the contract dispute between Wayne and Birdman. Stunna denied all involvement to the media.

That November, Winfrey was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of probation, after pleading guilty to six charges. He appealed his sentence. In July 2018, the Georgia Supreme Court overturned the ruling on the grounds that he was pushed into a plea deal in his initial case. He is currently awaiting a retrial.

XXL has reached out to Birdman and Young Thug's reps for comment as well as the Cobb County District Attorney's Office.