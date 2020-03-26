Drake Tells Rihanna to Drop Her New Album, RiRi Responds

While he's self-quarantining, Drake is in album mode but he clearly wants to hear new music from Rihanna, who he's dated in the past. He let the Barbadian superstar know as much when they both joined DJ Spade's Instagram Live session yesterday.

On Wednesday (March 25), Drizzy and Riri popped up in DJ Spade's IG Live and exchanged some messages some fans are calling flirty. That's when the 6ix God made his request.

"Rihanna drop R12 right now," he wrote in the post, appearing to refer to Riri's long-awaited next album that fans have tentatively titled R9. For her part, Riri responded by continuing a string of jokes they had previously started.

“Night owl, just go and drink lil chamomile and grease ya scalp,” Rihanna told Drizzy at another point of the conversation.

“Hahahahahhahahaha yo you have a bad attitude @badgalriri,” Drizzy said in response. From there, Riri served up another joke: “Give drake some water.”

This interaction between Rihanna and Drizzy, who were both seen hanging out together at Yam$ Day 2020 this past January, is a welcome sight for fans who liked it when the two were reportedly dating a few years ago. That was back in 2016. By the end of the year, sources reported that Drizzy and Rihanna had broken up, with their busy schedules making their relationship too difficult to maintain. At the time, the E! News source reported that they were still friends. However, by the time of her May 2018 Vogue profile, RiRi said that she and the 6ix God were no longer friends.

“We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either," Rihanna told Vogue at the time. "It is what it is.”

Fast-forward nearly two years and it looks like the two are on good terms.

Drake, who hasn't toured since early 2019, had a recent coronavirus scare. The Toronto rap star reportedly self-isolated himself after hanging out with Kevin Durant who tested positive for the virus along with three of his Brooklyn Nets teammates. Drake got tested and the results came out negative for the coronavirus.