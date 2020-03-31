Drake, J. Cole and The Weeknd FaceTime With 11-Year-Old Cancer Patient: Watch

Drake, J. Cole and The Weeknd are all about making their fans' dreams come true.

An 11-year-old named Elijah received the opportunity of a lifetime when he met his three favorite artists on FaceTime prior to losing his three-year battle with cancer this week. Elijah's cousin Michael Watson II confirmed his passing in an Instagram video, which detailed the meeting with Cole, the "Heartless" singer and Drizzy.

Michael captioned the video of his final moments spent with his cousin, noting the resilience he displayed when fighting against the disease.

"Over the past three years, my 11 y.o. cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the utmost resilience. Elijah's physical fight is now complete, as he transitioned to heaven on Friday," wrote Watson on Instagram. "He didn't leave this world without knowing how much he was loved though. Last weekend, Elijah got to 'meet' 3 of his favorite artists—The Weeknd, J. Cole, & Drake. Incredibly grateful for these 3 super-humans being so caring for my family during this time. We'll hold onto these moments forever."

In another post, made by Elijah's mother, she thanked Cole, The Weeknd and Drake for giving her son memorable final moments. The artists can also be seen on FaceTime with Elijah in the photos his mother shared on social media.

While the world rallies to deal with the difficulties presented by the coronavirus, it's nice to see rappers trying to make a difference in the lives of their fans.

Rest In Peace, Elijah.