Drake Calls Funkmaster Flex a P*!sy, Flex Says Drizzy Isn’t Tough

It looks like Drake and Funkmaster Flex's beef is back on.

While watching DJ Spade's Instagram Live session on Tuesday (March 24), Drizzy, for reasons unknown, threw a shot at Flex in the comments section. "Funk Flex guh weh pussy," he wrote.

Flex quickly responded to Drake by clowning him for being tough on the ‘Gram. "Drake!!! Talking tuff!!!" he wrote. "(U ain't tuff nigga)."

Flex then switched over to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's IG Live beat battle where he got one last remark off at Drake by calling him "soft." When Timbaland played Tweet’s “Call Me,” Funk Flex wrote in the comments, “This Tweet or Drake?”

Drake and Funkmaster Flex’s problems with each other have been well-documented. It all started when Meek Mill was beefing with Drake back in 2015.

Flex jumped in the middle of it by leaking reference tracks that rapper-songwriter Quentin Miller recorded for Drizzy's 2015 project, If You're Reading This It's Too Late. Since then, Flex has questioned Drake's lyrical ability and his purported need for a ghostwriter.

Although Drake and Flex hadn't thrown any obvious shots at each other over the last few years, it's unclear what led to this exchange on social media, but maybe one of them will speak on it further a bit later.

Check it out Drake and Funkmaster Flex going back and forth on Instagram below.