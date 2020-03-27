DMX Is Working on a New Album

Day one fans know that DMX has been spending some time in the studio lately. Now, months after it was reported that he entered rehab, the Dark Man X is apparently prepping to release new music.

On Thursday (March 26), the New York rapper tapped into Tory Lanez's Quarantine Radio on Instagram Live. During his brief time on the live session, Tory gives X his flowers and praise and, in return, X tells Lanez about his plans to drop a new album.

"I’m down in Nashville, I’m working on the album," DMX told Tory Lanez.

Lanez did ask DMX to spit a verse from the album, but he respectfully passed. The 49-year-old rapper hasn't released a project since his 2015 LP Redemption of the Beast. After he signed a new deal with Def Jam and reunited with Swizz Beats last year, DMX appears to be working diligently to cook up his next studio album.

Before the end of 2019, DMX made a triumphant return to the stage after his visit to rehab. In the middle of his show at a nightclub in Las Vegas, X empowered the crowd with a motivational speech that encouraged his fans not to give up in life no matter what.

"When you fall down, get back up,” he told his supporters. “Everyone here has been through some shit...and you never know what God is willing to do for you until you need him to do something for you. You won’t know if he’s willing to pick you up unless you fall down. You won’t know if he’s willing to help you find a way unless you get lost.”

There's no confirmation on when DMX's album will drop.