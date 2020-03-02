Deluxe Edition of Mac Miller’s Circles Album Dropping on Friday

The deluxe version of Mac Miller's Circles album will be one to remember.

On Monday (March. 2), Miller's family confirmed via press release the deluxe album will arrive this Friday. The album will feature two brand new songs “Right” and “Floating.” Both songs will be available via streaming platforms on March 20 followed by the vinyl version, which drops April 17.

The deluxe album comes weeks after Circles producer Jon Brion revealed that the album is part of a trilogy. Back in January, Brion told The New York Times that both his Swimming and Circles albums were just two projects that make-up the three-part project.

“He (Mac) had this whole aquatic theme that came out of something we’d talked about when he was working on Swimming,” Brion said. “I’d noticed he mentioned water a few times in the lyrics, and then that grew into all these discussions about water and what it sounds like that became kind of a running joke.”

Circles dropped on Jan. 17 with 12 songs including "Good News." At the time of the album's release, Miller's family made a statement regarding the process of releasing the project.

"This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it," reads one part of a statement via Miller's Instagram account. "Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported him unconditionally through the years. We miss him. We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take this time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all. With humility and gratitude. Malcolm’s family."

Look out for the deluxe of Circles dropping Friday (March 6).