Good news and bad news for DaBaby.

According to a TMZ report published on Wednesday (March 4), the Miami State Attorney's Office has reportedly dropped the battery charge against the North Carolina rapper.

As previously reported, the 2019 XXL Freshman was arrested on a battery charge back in January after he and his team allegedly assaulted and robbed concert promoter Kenneth Carey who was $10,000 short on a $30,000 payment he and DaBaby had apparently agreed to.

Prosecutors reportedly said that they are dropping the battery charge against DaBaby because one of the alleged victims would not cooperate with authorities.

Although the battery case has been dropped, the Kirk rapper is still not out of legal trouble just yet. According to the celebrity news website, Miami police are still investigating the alleged robbery of Carey so DaBaby could potentially be charged in the future.

Additionally, Carey's civil lawsuit against DaBaby is reportedly still ongoing. In his suit, he claims that the "Suge" rapper and at least four other men pulled his pants down, beat him up and poured apple juice all over him when he refused to pay the rapper $10,000. Carey is suing for breach of contract, battery, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and more. He is seeking over $6 million in damages.

