Woman DaBaby Allegedly Slapped Sues Him

Five days after being accused of slapping a woman at a club in Miami, DaBaby faces a lawsuit. On Friday (March 13), Florida-based law firm Morgan & Morgan told XXL that they filed a lawsuit against DaBaby for allegedly slapping a woman named Tyronesha Laws in Tampa, Fla. on March 8. In the statement, attorneys Matt Morgan and Chelsea Cromer condemn DaBaby's alleged actions.

“Morgan & Morgan has filed a formal lawsuit against DaBaby relating to the incident in Tampa," the statement reads. "The incident was outrageous and shocking. We have requested a jury trial and look forward to presenting all of the surrounding circumstances to a jury of our client’s peers. Our goal is to deter similar conduct in the future and send a message that this type of behavior is not tolerated in America.”

As previously reported, DaBaby is accused of slapping a woman he says struck him with her phone while he was walking through the crowd at Whiskey North in Tampa, Fla. before a scheduled performance. Video from the incident shows a woman reaching out and pushing her phone into DaBaby's face with the flash on before the rapper reacts by rearing back and slapping her before continuing to walk.

A TMZ report of the evening says DaBaby was booed out of the venue for the incident and did not perform. The next morning, the rapper addressed the incident.

"I got $10,000 for whoever got a good angle of shawty hitting me in my eye with her phone. $10,000, get at me," he said in an Instagram video. "Who know shawty name so my lawyer can get active?"

Hours later, he offered an apology.

"I do sincerely apologize, I do," DaBaby said in another Instagram video. "I'm very sorry that that was a female on the other end of that flashlight, that phone. Keep in mind I couldn't see."

Afterward, Laws came forward to say she was the victim and claims she suffered a contusion on her cheekbone (which is a bruise in layman's terms). However, DaBaby's attorney Drew Findling told TMZ that the woman is lying and she is not the person who was hit.

XXL has reached out to DaBaby's team for comment.