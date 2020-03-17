Chief Keef had been detained by police and possibly arrested in Mexico following a show across the Southern border on Saturday (March 14). The father of nine has been released from police custody.

While fans have been wondering the rapper's fate, on Tuesday (March 17), a source close to the situation confirmed to XXL that Sosa is free. The update comes days after a video rapper Tadoe recorded of Keef getting handcuffed by police in Rosarita, Mexico. In the video, we can see Keef get cuffed by the police officer before he was taken away. It is still unclear what prompted Keef's detainment.

It's been some time since the GloToven rapper has been in trouble with the law. The rapper was arrested at Sioux Falls Regional Airport back in 2017 after security discovered a pair of marijuana-infused edibles and marijuana-filled blunts in his luggage. After receiving two misdemeanor charges for the case, which included possession of two ounces or less of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the Chicago rapper pleaded no contest to felony possession of a controlled substance in April 2019.

Because of his plea, the judge granted Keef a suspended imposition of sentence. The decision allowed Keef to attend an arrangement where he can avoid jail time and prevent a conviction from being entered as long as the defendant lives up to a set of conditions given by the judge. The two charges were later dropped.