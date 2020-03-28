Cardi B Wants to Start a GoFundMe for Tiger King’s Joe Exotic

The wild new Netflix documentary Tiger King has the internet going nuts and it sounds like Cardi B is willing to lend a helping hand to the controversial subject of the true crime series.

Tiger King follows the life of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park owner Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage and his feud Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, which eventually lands the eccentric Florida man in prison due to a murder plot.

Cardi first started watching the series on Thursday (March 26), tweeting, "What ya think bout TigerKing? I’m on the second episode and I’m alittle lost cause I started fucking."

Over the last couple of days, Bardi has been providing more commentary on the seven-episode series via Twitter.

"Carol you think you slick bitch...Who you think burn Joe studio?" she added.

The Bronx rapper, who has been struggling to find stuff to do while on coronavirus quarantine, seems to be on Joe's side.

"They did Joe so dirty over and over again...Who you think is more wrong? Narcissist joe? Or Greedy Carol? And why?" she posted on Friday (March 27). On Saturday morning (March 28), after apparently finishing the series, Cardi posted in support of Joe who is currently serving 22 years in federal prison for conspiring to kill Baskin.

"Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe. He shall be free," she wrote.

It is unclear if she has actually started the page.

With no shows due to the coronavirus, Cardi and Offset have been holed up on self-quarantine. One of her Invasion of Privacy producers, Andrew Watt, recently revealed he tested positive for COVID-19.