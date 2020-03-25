Big Sean Announces New Album Detroit 2

Big Sean season is officially here.

On Wednesday afternoon (March 25), which happens to be his birthday, the G.O.O.D. Music artist used a promo video to announce his new album Detroit 2, which is a sequel to his acclaimed 2012 mixtape, Detroit.

In the video, Sean speaks on his musical influences and the way Detroit was a backdrop for some of his formative moments.

Check out the visual announcement for yourself below.

Detroit 2 is Sean's first solo project since 2017's I Decided, a project that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart after moving 151,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

Big Sean's forthcoming LP is one that has been spoken about on the internet for months now. Rumors about just who, exactly, will be on the album have been spread as well after an image of a whiteboard with a theoretical album tracklist surfaced on the net. Fans thought they saw the name of Drake in one of the images, but Sean's never confirmed the veracity of those tracklist shots.

Sean has yet to reveal a release date for the new project.