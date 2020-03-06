6ix9ine can't seem to catch a break. While he serves out the remainder of his 24-month sentence for racketeering and firearms charges, the rapper, who dropped his Dummy Boy album the same month he was arrested back in November of 2018, continues to be hit with hefty lawsuits.

According to a report TMZ published on Thursday (March 19) evening, a woman filed a new lawsuit against Tekashi after she was shot during a shootout the rapper was allegedly involved in. The woman, who filed the suit under the name Jane Doe, reportedly claims that the shooting happened back in July of 2018 at the Smurf Village apartment complex in Brooklyn. She says that while she was there, the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members who were responsible for kidnapping Tekashi were shooting a music video.

In the suit, Jane Doe, who addressed 6ix9ine while describing her injuries during his sentencing back in December, claims Tekashi found out the gang members were at the location and ordered his own crew to open fire on the music video shoot. The woman was reportedly shot in the foot and experienced injuries to her knee and back when she fell to the ground. Her injuries were bad enough to require surgery, physical therapy and visits to a psychologist.

Due to her injuries, the woman says she couldn't continue to work at Century 21 and she was forced to abandon her dreams of joining the police academy. In the court docs, Doe recognizes that Tekashi apologized to her in open court during his publicized testimony against Nine Trey gang members and even offered to pay her medical bills. Nonetheless, she is seeking $150 million dollars in damages.

For her part, 6ix9ine's lawyer Dawn Florio deems the lawsuit questionable. "It's suspicious that the plaintiff only sued Daniel Hernandez who was never identified as the shooter in her case," Florio tells the celebrity news site. "The plaintiff did not sue the persons involved in her shooting. To be clear, Daniel did not shoot her."

This lawsuit comes just days after Fashion Nova sued the rapper for $2.25 million. Earlier this week, 6ix9ine was also sued by his former friend, who accuses Tekashi of sending Nine Trey gang members to shoot and kill him in January 2018. Florio denies that Tekashi had anything to do with that incident.

XXL has reached out to Florio for additional comments.