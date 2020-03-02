50 Cent Says He Will Finish, Executive Produce Pop Smoke’s Debut Album

50 Cent is going to help keep Pop Smoke's legacy alive for years to come.

On Sunday night (March 1), the seasoned rapper, who performed overseas last year, hit up his Instagram timeline to post some photos of himself on a plane to his next destination. In the caption, 50 admits that he's been listening to Pop's discography recently. He also confirms that he's going to pick up where the slain rapper left off by finishing and executive-producing his debut album.

"I’m on the move listening to Pop smoke, i decided i’m gonna executive produce and finish his album for him.#abcforlife #starzgettheapp #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac," 50 wrote in the caption of his post.

50 isn't wasting time in recruiting artists for the project. Shortly afterward, the G-Unit founder uploaded a photoshopped image of his younger self with Pop Smoke. In the caption, 50 says that he wants Roddy Ricch to appear on the album. The 2019 XXL Freshman didn't take long to accept the invite.

"Say less," Roddy replied in 50's comment section.

Instagram

50 confirmed Roddy's involvement in a third Instagram post. 50 posted the screenshot of Roddy's comment and attempted to recruit another chart-topping artist, Drake.

"See i got @roddyricch on deck, this shit gonna be stupid ‍♂️ @champagnepapi where you at nigga, don’t start acting light skinned on us. #abcforlife #starzgettheapp #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac," 50 wrote in the caption.

While we've seen the early stages of the blueprint for the album play out on Instagram, there's still no confirmation on who else will be involved with the album or when it will drop. XXL has reached out to Pop Smoke's camp for comment.