50 Cent Reacts to French Montana Sexual Assault Accusation

One day after it was reported that French Montana was hit with a sexual assault lawsuit, 50 Cent, who's beefed with French over the last few months, has spoken on the matter.

In an Instagram post he uploaded on Friday afternoon (March 27), 50 included a screenshot of a news story about the allegations leveled against French. "Damn first the 08 now this #abcforlife #starzgettheapp," 50 wrote in the caption, referencing a car he made fun of French for buying a few months ago.

See 50's post below.

The lawsuit 50 speaks on is one Variety reported on Friday morning. According to their report, a woman has accused Montana and his friends of sexually assaulting her after she drank alcohol at a party at the rapper's home in California's Hidden Hills two years ago.

The woman reportedly claims that she wanted to leave the party in the early morning hours of March 28, 2018, but the rapper and his friend convinced her to stay and offered her a shot of alcohol. She says she then blacked out and ended up sleep in a room as several men came in and out. She goes on to explain that she woke up with pelvic pains and went to a hospital to have a rape kit conducted. It was there that examiners reportedly confirmed the presence of semen. She says she did not consent to sex that day.