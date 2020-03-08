50 Cent Clowns Bow Wow for Stage Fall

50 Cent doesn't let anything slide. He recently clowned Bow Wow for a stage miscue.

On Sunday (March 8), Fif uploaded a video of Shad performing at a Millennium Tour stop in Philadelphia. In the clip, Bow hypes the crowd up while performing on a dark stage. He goes to turn around and falls into a hole, smacking the stage before disappearing.

Of course, 50, who toured overseas last year, had jokes in the caption. "Damn it man, BOW WOW can’t come to TYCOON falling off the stage and shit. NAH stay home," he typed.

Bow Wow's mentors Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri got a good laugh out of the clip, posting crying laughing emojis in the comment section. Even Bow Wow got a laugh out of the whole situation.

"Thats what happens when u drink that fucking branson cognac before the concert. Thanks fif! Im never drinking that shit again 😂😂😂," he commented on 50's post.

50 and Bow Wow have been ribbing each other since last summer when the G-Unit boss claimed Bow Wow owed him for taking money intended for dancers at a strip club. Last August, 50 said Future had stolen all of Bow Wow's exes.

Bow Wow isn't the only person to get called out by 50 for taking a spill on stage. A couple weeks ago, 50 clowned Oprah Winfrey after she fell during a speech in California. The rapper insinuated the ghost of Michael Jackson may have been the culprit.