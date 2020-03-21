21 Savage Hints at Savage Mode 2 Project With Metro Boomin Dropping Next Week

Fans might hear new music from 21 Savage and Metro Boomin next week.

On Tuesday night (March 3), 21 tweeted out two of his signature dagger emojis on his timeline, which immediately sent his fans into a frenzy. At the time, 21 hadn't given any indication of when to expect the project until he hit up his Instagram account. An hour after he sent out his cryptic tweet, 21 reposted an Instagram Story that suggested that that highly-anticipated project could arrive on Friday, March 13.

"Drop on the 13th @21savage," the Instagram user wrote on top of a graphic of the "Immortal" rapper and the super producer.

Instagram

21's hint arrives just a couple of weeks after Metro Boomin teased the album's arrival. In a tweet sent out on Feb. 17, Metro celebrated three of the projects he appears on this year. After listing Lil Durk and The Weeknd's upcoming album, Metro revealed that Savage Mode 2 is also set to drop in 2020.

"NO AUTO 🚫 . AFTER HOURS 🌇 . SAVAGE MODE 🗡🗡 ," Metro tweeted.

The Grammy-award winning rapper hasn't released new music since he put out his single "Immortal" back in October. The song was used for the latest Mortal Kombat video game so there's no confirmation on whether "Immortal" will appear on the new album.

The sequel to Savage's critically-acclaimed album will also be out before the Atlanta-based rapper hits up festival stages like 2020 Coachella and 2020 Rolling Loud in Miami.