YoungBoy Never Broke Again Still Flexin, Still Steppin: Listen to New Album

YoungBoy Never Broke Again returns with his new album.

On Friday (Feb. 21), the Baton Rouge, La. native dropped his sophomore album, Still Flexin', Still Steppin'. The fresh LP features songs like "Knocked Off" and "Fine by Time." His only guest feature on the collection is on the song "Suited Panamera" featuring his good friend Quando Rondo.

Never Broke Again

The new album comes a few months after his AI YoungBoy 2 project reached the top of the Billboard 200 chart. The album moved a booming 110,000 equivalent album units with 3,000 of that total coming from traditional album sales. The grand streaming numbers equaled up to at least 144.7 million on-demand audio streams.

The 20-year-old rapper releases his newest project several months after he was able to dodge jail time. Last December, the "Bring Em Out" rapper pleaded guilty to misdemeanor simple battery family violence.

Because of his plea, prosecutors reportedly dropped the other charges that were pending against YoungBoy, including kidnapping and aggravated assault. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation and was mandated to take anger management classes, but didn't have to go back to jail.

With his legal issues out of the way, YoungBoy has been busy in the studio. Last month, he teamed up with Rich The Kid on the single "Money Talk."

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Still Flexin', Still Steppin' Tracklist

1. "RIP Lil Phat"

2. "Knocked Off"

3. "Lil Top"

4. "Red Eye"

5. "Fine By Time."

6. "Suited Panamera" Feat. Quando Rondo

7. "How You Want It"

8. "Long RD"

9. "Okay"

10. "Batman"

11. "Call Me Late."

12. "Gun Smoke"

13. "Bad Bad"

14. "No Understand"