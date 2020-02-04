Young Thug Claims He Won $620,000 From 2020 Super Bowl Bet

Young Thug is apparently cashing in thanks to the outcome of the 2020 Super Bowl.

On Sunday night (Feb. 2), the YSL Records founder posted a video to his Instagram Story about a bet he placed on the final game of the season featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ners. In the video, Thugger claims he bet a quarter of a million dollars on the 2020 Super Bowl. Once the game ended, the So Much Fun rapper boasts that he won way more than what he threw down.

"I betted a quarter," Thugger said into the camera. "I betted 250 racks. I won $620,000. We don't lose at YSL. We win. That's all we do is win."

Thugger doesn't confirm exactly the details of his bet. Nonetheless, the "Hop Off a Jet" rapper claimed victory along with the Chiefs. Young Thug will hopefully collect his earnings before his next album drops. However, it might not be the only payment he's owed.

Back on Dec. 22, 2019, Thugger said that he was still waiting on Roddy Ricch to pay him the money he won from a bet both rappers made. In a video posted to his Instagram Story, Thug told the "The Box" rapper to pay up the $40,000 he owes him.

"Somebody tell Roddy to bring me $40,000. I'm here," Thugger said while chuckling into the camera.

Thug may have been referring to an interview Roddy did during DJ Whoo Kid's on Sirius XM a few weeks prior. The 2019 XXL Freshman said that Thugger can get his money whenever he's in L.A.