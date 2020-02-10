Yella Beezy Sued for $1 Million in Damages Over Alleged Club Assault: Report

Yella Beezy has landed in legal trouble to the tune of $1 million after being accused of fighting a man at a Dallas strip club.

On Monday (Feb. 10), TMZ reports that a man by the name of Brandon Rainwater is suing the "Restroom Occupied" rapper after claiming Beezy and his friends beat him up outside of V Live in Dallas. Rainwater is the manager for fellow Dallas rapper Mo3, who has had prior beef with Yella Beezy.

Rainwater claims the incident occurred in January. According to him, he attempted to get inside of the club but was told by security to wait. He goes on to allege security approached him holding a gun in one hand while Yella Beezy stood beside the unidentified guard. Rainwater claims he ran away fearing for his safety but was followed by Yella and his crew and was then beat up.

Video of the alleged incident shows a man running before being knocked down and hit in the street.

Rainwater says he was taken to the hospital after the altercation. He is currently undergoing physical therapy for the dislocated hip that resulted from the fight.

V Live, the Dallas strip club, is also being sued by Rainwater for inadequate security. He's also seeking legal action against Yella Beezy for assault. Rainwater claims he is owed up to $1 million in damages.

XXL has reached out to Yella Beezy's team for comment but have not heard back as of press time.

Music-wise, Beezy is continuing to build off the momentum of 2019. He is currently working on the follow-up to Baccend Beezy, the mixtape he put out in the summer of 2019.