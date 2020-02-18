Tyler, The Creator is having the last laugh.

Nearly five years after being unceremoniously banned from the U.K., the former Odd Future leader returned to win the Best International Male award at the 2020 BRIT Awards on Tuesday (Feb. 18). During his acceptance speech, the Grammy Award-winning rapper called out the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May while gloating about his win.

“I want to give a special shout-out to someone who I hold dear to my heart, who made it where I couldn’t come to this country five years ago,” he told the crowd. “I know she’s at home pissed off. Thank you Theresa May.”

Back in August 2015, prior to Tyler embarking on his U.K. tour, his manager, Christian Clancy, issued a statement informing his fans that the rapper was banned from the U.K. due to what the Parliament deemed as his violent and homophobic lyrics on his two studio albums Bastard and Goblin. May was instrumental in establishing the ban.

"Tyler has been banned from entering the U.K. for somewhere between 3 to 5 years per a letter from the secretary of state for the home department of the united kingdom," the statement read. "Highlights from the letter include that his work 'encourages violence and intolerance of homosexuality' and 'fosters hatred with views thats seek to provoke others to terrorist acts.'"

Fours years later, in May 2019, Tyler's ban had expired and he was expected to perform in London. But his show got canceled after too many people showed up at the venue and Metropolitan Police couldn't control the crowd.

Watch Tyler, The Creator call out Theresa May at the BRIT Awards below.