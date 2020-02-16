Tyler, The Creator Shoots Down Likelihood of New Odd Future Album

Fans hoping for an Odd Future reunion album recently got some news that doesn't sound promising from Tyler, The Creator.

On Saturday (Feb. 15), Tyler was in London and participated in Converse’s Creative All Star series, a program provided by the shoe giant that offers classes to London’s youth. During the candid talk, the Grammy-winning artist was asked the chances of an OF reunion project popping off. The Cali rapper didn't sound positive about the idea.

"Nine times out of seven, no," Tyler said. "I would be open to it, but I think everyone is kinda past that. I think some people base it on nostalgia rather than like, 'Would it actually be good?' Like, we don't always need a Bad Boys 5. Even though I like the last one. Nigga, it's there, listen to it."

Tyler went on to say, musically, the OF projects weren't great and he also wondered if getting the ol' gang back together would gel musically in 2020.

"Honestly, the OF tapes weren't that good," Tyler added. "It was just a fun time, but musically, it's like, 'Uh, coulda did better.' But, for the time, it was tight. I think now...and I could probably figure it out. I don't know if the styles will mesh much for a good cohesive thing. No niche like, 'Oh, this is a good idea.' Like an actually good thing. I don't know if the styles would mesh much with everyone. But, who knows, this could change in six weeks."

Odd Future, which over the years included artists like Tyler, Frank Ocean, Earl Sweatshirt, Hodgy Beats, Left Brain, Casey Veggies, Matt Martians, Pyramid Vritra, Jasper Dolphin, Domo Genesis, Mike G, Syd tha Kyd and others, formed in the late 2000s and had a major buzz. They released three projects in Odd Future Tape (2008), Radical (2010) and The OF Tape Vol. 2 (2012). Then, unceremoniously, Tyler announced the demise of the group in 2015 and everyone has been doing their own thing ever since. It sounds like it will stay that way.