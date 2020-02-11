New Tupac Shakur Movie to Explore Possibility Rapper Faked His Death, Escaped to Mexico

Twenty-four years after his murder, there are still conspiracy theories regarding Tupac Shakur's death in Las Vegas in September 1996.

According to a Feb. 9 news report from Las Vegas' KTNV Channel 13, local filmmaker Rick Boss is making a movie that explores the possibility that the late rapper is still alive. The film, tentatively titled 2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC, will reenact the events of the Las Vegas shooting and Tupac's escape plot from University Medical Center in Las Vegas involving a body double and a relocating to New Mexico.

"This movie is about Tupac actually escaping from University Medical Center here in Vegas and relocating to New Mexico [and] getting protection from the Navajo tribe," Boss explains to KTNV.

Boss claims that when Tupac arrived in Las Vegas for fight night he was informed of a planned hit on him. That's when the escape plan was conceived, including a body double being planted in Suge Knight's BMW vehicle and a planned aerial exit from Vegas.

"When certain FBI agencies are looking for you, they are going to block the airport," said Boss. "So you can't travel out so the best way to escape is through helicopter, private helicopter to another state."

Boss adds that FBI agents can't go onto tribal land without the tribal council's permission, which is why Navajo land in New Mexico made for the perfect hideout for Tupac.

While all of this seems far-fetched, Boss claims that he got his information from people in Tupac's family and inner circle.

"You can write a fiction. You can write a fiction story but this is not a fiction," he stated. "This is facts through certain people I know."

The actor who plays Tupac in the movie, Richard Garcia, believes that the late rapper did die in Las Vegas on Sept. 13, 1996, but his legacy is still very much alive.

"He's gone but he lives on," he said. "Like you said, like his mother (the late Afeni Shakur) said, he lives on through all of us and through our memories and through our hearts and through our tribute."

Boss said he wants Tupac fans to see the film and decide for themselves. He hopes to have it ready for a 2021 release.

Watch KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas' news report below.