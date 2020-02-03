Tomi Lahren is up to her usual antics.

On Sunday (Feb. 2), the super right-wing political commentator had some unsavory comments to share on social media after a video of Jay-Z and Beyoncé sitting during the national anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl went viral. Lahren, who previously called out Hov for his partnership with the NFL, taunted the power couple on Twitter and associated their sitting with "hating police" and Trump.

"Beyoncé & Jay-Z (former crack dealer)sit for the national anthem because apparently the United States of America has oppressed them with millions upon millions of dollars & fans," Lahren wrote on Twitter. "Sounds rough. Maybe they should try another country that allows them a little more freedom & success? You hate police, Donald Trump, and the spirit of this nation so much you can’t pick your privileged asses off the chair for 2 mins to pay some respect? Despicable."

As previously reported, Tomi was less than pleased when it was announced that Hov would be working with the NFL to curate the Super Bowl performances and other entertainment, as well as oversee social justice initiatives.

"Jay-Z will be consulting with the NFL for the Super Bowl halftime show and other performances because apparently the league doesn't hate America and law enforcement officers at a level satisfactory enough for the former drug dealer," Lahren tweeted at the time.

Colin Kaepernick also appeared to call out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for sitting at the 2020 Super Bowl, as Jay previously stated we were "past kneeling" and protesting in the matter of police brutality.